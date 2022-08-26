Lead Wallet Price Tops $0.0005 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $257,565.34 and approximately $4,890.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004825 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001620 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002164 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.71 or 0.00804198 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016938 BTC.
Lead Wallet Profile
Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io.
Lead Wallet Coin Trading
