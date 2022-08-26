Lead Wallet Price Tops $0.0005 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $257,565.34 and approximately $4,890.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.71 or 0.00804198 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016938 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io.

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

