Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCY. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,847,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,769,000 after acquiring an additional 153,308 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,468,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,205,000 after acquiring an additional 59,258 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at about $378,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.36. 13,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,006. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.62. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $27.89.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.