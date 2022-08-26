Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Exponent by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at $576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $323,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $323,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total transaction of $255,717.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,743 shares of company stock worth $1,173,117 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Stock Down 1.6 %

Exponent stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.19. 102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,238. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.16. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.97 and a fifty-two week high of $127.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 0.57.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $130.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

Exponent Profile

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.