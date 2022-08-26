Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $710,000 Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVR. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

SIVR stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.42. The stock had a trading volume of 26,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,069. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.48.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

