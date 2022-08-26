Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $917,000 Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 227.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $4.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $273.12. 12,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,914. The company has a market cap of $97.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $225.39 and a one year high of $374.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $261.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.65.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

