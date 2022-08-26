Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,127 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $32,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.5 %

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.77. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.78 and a 1-year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.