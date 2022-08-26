Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,364 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VALE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Vale in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Vale by 105.9% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vale by 18,750.0% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vale by 60.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VALE traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.74. 528,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,653,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average is $16.46.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3907 per share. This represents a yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

VALE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

