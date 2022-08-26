Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,518 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 970 shares of the software company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the software company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,698 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.57.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.80. 9,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,761. The firm has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.07, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.58. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $335.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

