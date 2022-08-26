Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,827 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $20,721,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,311 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 274,181 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $73,500,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 538 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $260.94. The stock had a trading volume of 10,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,121. The company has a market capitalization of $191.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.49. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.74.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

