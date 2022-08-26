Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 12,463 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:FR traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.43. 2,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average of $54.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.79 and a 1-year high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.55 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 62.25% and a return on equity of 13.84%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 50.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Further Reading

