Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Shares Down 8%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) shares dropped 8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.33 and last traded at $22.44. Approximately 18,737 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,921,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.38.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMND. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Lemonade from $95.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lemonade from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lemonade from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.64.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.56 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 163.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.43%. Lemonade’s revenue was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 91.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

