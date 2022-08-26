Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.78

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.78 and last traded at $17.06, with a volume of 30996 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.56.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lenovo Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average is $19.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Lenovo Group ( OTCMKTS:LNVGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 43.55%. On average, analysts predict that Lenovo Group Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.7444 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.94%. Lenovo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.42%.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

