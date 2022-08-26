Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 310.8% from the July 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Leonardo to €15.30 ($15.61) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Leonardo alerts:

Leonardo Stock Performance

FINMY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.20. 4,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84. Leonardo has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $5.73.

About Leonardo

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, executive and private transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.