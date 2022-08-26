Leonicorn Swap Hits 24 Hour Volume of $265,912.00 (LEOS)

Leonicorn Swap (LEOS) traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Leonicorn Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0871 or 0.00000429 BTC on major exchanges. Leonicorn Swap has a total market capitalization of $541,509.12 and $265,912.00 worth of Leonicorn Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Leonicorn Swap has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.51 or 0.00819473 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00017172 BTC.

Leonicorn Swap Profile

Leonicorn Swap’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,217,074 coins. The Reddit community for Leonicorn Swap is https://reddit.com/r/LeonicornSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Leonicorn Swap’s official Twitter account is @swapleonicorn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Leonicorn Swap Coin Trading

