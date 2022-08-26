Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.18

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.18 and last traded at $20.19, with a volume of 25151 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBTYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.47.

Liberty Global Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.53.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Liberty Global

In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $166,236.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,147.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $279,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,706.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $166,236.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at $805,147.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,160. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

