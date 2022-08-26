Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 866.7% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Price Performance
Shares of LBSR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 72,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,994. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.83.
Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Company Profile
