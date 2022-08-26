Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 866.7% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Price Performance

Shares of LBSR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 72,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,994. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.83.

Get Liberty Star Uranium & Metals alerts:

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp., a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements. Its principal property is the Hay Mountain project that comprises 35 mineral exploration permits covering an area of 15,793.24 acres, as well as 93 federal lode mining claims covering an area of 1,594.68 acres located to the southeast of Tombstone; and the Red Rock Canyon gold property, part of Hay Mountain project covering an area of 6,653 acres of State of Arizona Mineral Exploration Permits and 320 acres of Federal Lode Mining Claims.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Star Uranium & Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.