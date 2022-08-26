Lightstreams Price Hits $0.0031 on Major Exchanges (PHT)

Lightstreams (PHT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Lightstreams coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightstreams has a market capitalization of $143,409.89 and approximately $10.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lightstreams has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004836 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003788 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00128114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00032164 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00082467 BTC.

About Lightstreams

Lightstreams is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io. Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams.

Lightstreams Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

