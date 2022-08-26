Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Linde by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,786 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Linde by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Linde by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.60.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $297.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $292.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $265.12 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

