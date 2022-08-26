Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Cuts Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 73,530 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $6,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 441,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,002,000 after purchasing an additional 57,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,382,000 after acquiring an additional 73,197 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 13,828 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 116,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 14,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.28. 10,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $85.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.87 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $161.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.98 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 23.20%. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LSCC. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $1,424,799.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 786,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,944,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $219,813.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $1,424,799.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,084 shares in the company, valued at $46,944,936.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,195 shares of company stock worth $6,236,814 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

