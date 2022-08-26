Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $5.21 Million in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 237,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,212,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 149.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 14,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $168,371.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,553.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

Shares of BLMN traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.66. 26,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,501. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.64. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $27.69.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 109.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading

