Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $5.61 Million in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 172,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.45% of Chefs’ Warehouse as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 25.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 116,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CHEF stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.47. 1,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,426. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average is $34.46. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $42.16.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $648.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.76 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

(Get Rating)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.