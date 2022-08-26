Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases 9,050 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 211.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $5,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in MongoDB by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $650.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $338.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.78.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

MongoDB Trading Down 2.7 %

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $92,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,108,301.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $129,316.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,152.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $92,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,108,301.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,795 shares of company stock valued at $12,357,981 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB stock traded down $9.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $354.00. 14,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,019. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.39 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $312.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.15 and a beta of 0.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

