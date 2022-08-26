LMF Acquisition Opportunities (OTCMKTS:LMAOU) Trading Down 0.8%

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMAOU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.23 and last traded at $10.23. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LMF Acquisition Opportunities

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMAOU – Get Rating) by 136.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LMF Acquisition Opportunities were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About LMF Acquisition Opportunities

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

See Also

