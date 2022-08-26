Lobstex 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 142.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for about $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lobstex has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a total market cap of $703,066.56 and $1.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Lobstex

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,606,862 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

