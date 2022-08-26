Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Asset Management Resources LLC

Asset Management Resources LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 0.3% of Asset Management Resources LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 87,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,035,000 after buying an additional 25,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 237,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,457,000 after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $3.17 on Friday, hitting $435.47. 11,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,455. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $418.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

