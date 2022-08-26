Locus Chain Market Capitalization Hits $58.90 Million (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. One Locus Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0670 or 0.00000324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $58.90 million and $1.62 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004833 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003774 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002471 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00128074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00032081 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00082562 BTC.

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain (LOCUS) is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

