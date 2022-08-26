Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 1.6 %
LOMA opened at $6.81 on Monday. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73. The company has a market cap of $797.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.42.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.
