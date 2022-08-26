Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 1.6 %

LOMA opened at $6.81 on Monday. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73. The company has a market cap of $797.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOMA. Light Sky Macro LP acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth about $13,109,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,796,000. Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,644,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at about $892,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at about $800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

