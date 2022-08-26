LoopUp Group (LON:LOOP) Stock Price Up 1.1%

LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.23 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.23 ($0.09). Approximately 34,460 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 743,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.15 ($0.09).

LoopUp Group Stock Up 1.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.44. The company has a market capitalization of £7.51 million and a PE ratio of -0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96.

About LoopUp Group

LoopUp Group plc provides cloud communications platform for business-critical external and specialist communications in the United Kingdom, European Union countries, North America, and internationally. The company offers cloud telephony services, including fully managed direct routing solution for Microsoft Teams calling; conferencing solutions for remote meetings; and managed events calls services.

