Lucid Group (LCID) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Survey

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) is one of 65 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Lucid Group to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.4% of Lucid Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 62.5% of Lucid Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lucid Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Group $27.11 million -$2.58 billion -11.24 Lucid Group Competitors $44.91 billion $3.11 billion -9.49

Analyst Ratings

Lucid Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Group. Lucid Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lucid Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Group 1 2 5 0 2.50 Lucid Group Competitors 816 2081 2834 117 2.39

Lucid Group currently has a consensus target price of 32.83, indicating a potential upside of 100.94%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 43.61%. Given Lucid Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Lucid Group is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Group -1,030.53% -34.45% -19.66% Lucid Group Competitors -16,635.24% -20.78% -9.28%

Volatility and Risk

Lucid Group has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucid Group’s peers have a beta of 1.49, meaning that their average stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lucid Group peers beat Lucid Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.