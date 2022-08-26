Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) Short Interest Update

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,600 shares, a decline of 52.7% from the July 31st total of 231,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Lucira Health

In related news, VP Ghazi Kashmolah sold 19,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $53,979.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 180,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,542.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,086 shares of company stock valued at $57,339. 30.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Data Collective II GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the 4th quarter worth about $2,551,000. Eclipse Ventures LLC acquired a new position in Lucira Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,587,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Lucira Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 13,996,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,508,000 after buying an additional 200,067 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lucira Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Lucira Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucira Health Price Performance

Lucira Health Company Profile

Shares of LHDX stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Lucira Health has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96.

(Get Rating)

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

Featured Articles

