Lumina Gold (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Shares Up 9.9%

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Rating) traded up 9.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 1,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 29,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.
Lumina Gold Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39.
Lumina Gold Company Profile
Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lumina Gold (LMGDF)
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
- NVIDIA: A Top Choice In Bifurcated Chip Market?
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Lumina Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumina Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.