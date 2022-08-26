LunchMoney (LMY) Price Down 1.4% This Week

LunchMoney (LMY) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. LunchMoney has a total market cap of $155,516.78 and approximately $3.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One LunchMoney coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LunchMoney alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004692 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003814 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00128852 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00032791 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00080178 BTC.

LunchMoney Profile

LMY is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,905,948 coins. The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken. LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney.

LunchMoney Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LunchMoney should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LunchMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LunchMoney and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.