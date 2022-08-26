LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.64-$0.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $13.00 target price on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.80.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

LXP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.71. 777,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,425,413. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $16.10.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 44.04%.

In other news, Director Arun Gupta bought 9,100 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,008.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,491.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arun Gupta bought 9,100 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,008.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,491.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Frary bought 10,000 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 143,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LXP Industrial Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.