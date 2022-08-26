M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC trimmed its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.13% of M/I Homes worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 24,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M/I Homes Price Performance

Shares of MHO opened at $46.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 0.55. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.33 and a 12 month high of $69.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 11.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded M/I Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

