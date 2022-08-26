Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MAANF) Short Interest Up 285,000.0% in August

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MAANF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,100 shares, an increase of 285,000.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,425.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Maanshan Iron & Steel from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Get Maanshan Iron & Steel alerts:

Maanshan Iron & Steel Price Performance

Maanshan Iron & Steel stock remained flat at $0.26 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.37. Maanshan Iron & Steel has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.60.

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Profile

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel products, and related by-products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers steel plates, including hot and cold-rolled thin plates, galvanized plates, coil-coating plates, and medium plates; section steel products comprising H-shaped steel and medium-shaped steel; high-speed wire rod and hot-rolled reinforcing steel products; and rain wheels and wheel rims.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maanshan Iron & Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maanshan Iron & Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.