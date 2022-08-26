MacroGenics (MGNX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

MacroGenics (NASDAQ: MGNX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 8/15/2022 – MacroGenics had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC to $8.00.
- 8/9/2022 – MacroGenics had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $8.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2022 – MacroGenics had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $15.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2022 – MacroGenics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/19/2022 – MacroGenics was given a new $6.00 price target on by analysts at BTIG Research.
- 7/18/2022 – MacroGenics was downgraded by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/12/2022 – MacroGenics had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $24.00 to $20.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/11/2022 – MacroGenics was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $31.00.
- 7/11/2022 – MacroGenics had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research to $6.00.
MacroGenics Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $3.92 on Friday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $240.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.08.
MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.30. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 102.68% and a negative net margin of 326.76%. The firm had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.
