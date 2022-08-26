Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.16-5.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.16 billion. Macy’s also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.00-4.20 EPS.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of M traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $18.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,124,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.19.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.19%.

M has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Macy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Macy’s to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Macy’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.50.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,991.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,878 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,941 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,936 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,174 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,265,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,180,000 after purchasing an additional 69,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Macy’s by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,170,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,504,000 after purchasing an additional 266,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

