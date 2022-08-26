Maker Price Reaches $840.93 (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One Maker coin can now be purchased for approximately $840.93 or 0.03861832 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Maker has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Maker has a total market capitalization of $822.12 million and $175.75 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker Coin Profile

MKR is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 coins. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

