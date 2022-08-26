Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.51% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Malibu Boats from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price target on Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.14.
Malibu Boats Trading Down 3.0 %
MBUU stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,282. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.59.
Insider Transactions at Malibu Boats
In other Malibu Boats news, Director Peter E. Murphy purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.00 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 128.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 37.5% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Malibu Boats
Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
