Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Malibu Boats from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price target on Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.14.

Malibu Boats Trading Down 3.0 %

MBUU stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,282. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Transactions at Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $353.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Malibu Boats news, Director Peter E. Murphy purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.00 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 128.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 37.5% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Featured Articles

