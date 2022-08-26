MAPS Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (MAPS)

MAPS (MAPS) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last week, MAPS has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One MAPS coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000718 BTC on popular exchanges. MAPS has a market capitalization of $6.96 million and $291,380.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MAPS alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000088 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 70.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00008834 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000808 BTC.

About MAPS

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 9,999,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 45,461,739 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME.

MAPS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.