Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) Short Interest Up 6,894.3% in August

Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,800 shares, an increase of 6,894.3% from the July 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of MAQC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.29. 1,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,366. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.18. Maquia Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition by 154.4% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 25,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 15,437 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $757,000.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

