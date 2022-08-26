Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

MARA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a market perform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.50.

Marathon Digital Stock Down 6.5 %

Marathon Digital stock opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 5.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Marathon Digital has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $83.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 114.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Digital will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 8.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,413,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,887,000 after buying an additional 195,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,486,000 after buying an additional 36,312 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 297.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,636,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after buying an additional 1,224,300 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 27.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,222,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,176,000 after purchasing an additional 262,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 138.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,161,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,470,000 after purchasing an additional 673,764 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

