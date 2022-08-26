Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $880.00 million-$910.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $935.26 million.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

NASDAQ MRVI traded down $1.78 on Friday, hitting $22.26. 867,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,081. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average of $31.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.53. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $61.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRVI. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

About Maravai LifeSciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 13.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 534.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 98,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares during the period. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

