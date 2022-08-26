Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.32–$0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.00 million-$115.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.05 million.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $2.70 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Markforged to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Markforged to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
Markforged Stock Down 10.0 %
Shares of NYSE MKFG traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.33. 812,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,521. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.03. Markforged has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $9.28. The firm has a market cap of $439.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Markforged
About Markforged
Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.
See Also
