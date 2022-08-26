Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.32–$0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.00 million-$115.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.05 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $2.70 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Markforged to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Markforged to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Markforged alerts:

Markforged Stock Down 10.0 %

Shares of NYSE MKFG traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.33. 812,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,521. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.03. Markforged has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $9.28. The firm has a market cap of $439.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Markforged

About Markforged

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Markforged by 334.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,236,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260,928 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Markforged in the first quarter valued at $10,582,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Markforged by 370.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,238,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550,230 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Markforged by 22.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,935,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,313 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Markforged by 595.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 893,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 765,268 shares during the period. 54.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.