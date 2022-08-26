Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.80.

VAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $150.57 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $110.08 and a twelve month high of $174.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 2.15.

Insider Activity

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

