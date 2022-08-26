Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.56-0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51-1.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL stock traded down $4.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.17. The stock had a trading volume of 23,755,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,664,719. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $93.85. The firm has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of -82.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.34%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 1,512 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,463,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 1,512 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $90,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,727 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,990 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 8.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.