Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVLGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.85.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $55.09 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.31, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVLGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -39.34%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $90,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 207,727 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,990. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

