Marvin Cheng Sells 800 Shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Stock

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) VP Marvin Cheng sold 800 shares of Karat Packaging stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $14,848.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,757,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,410,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Marvin Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

On Thursday, August 18th, Marvin Cheng sold 1,000 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $18,600.00.

Karat Packaging Stock Down 0.1 %

KRT stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $374.19 million, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.14. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Karat Packaging

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Karat Packaging in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Karat Packaging in the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Karat Packaging by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Karat Packaging by 11.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Karat Packaging by 24.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.