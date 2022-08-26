Marvin Cheng Sells 800 Shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Stock

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) VP Marvin Cheng sold 800 shares of Karat Packaging stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $14,848.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,757,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,410,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Marvin Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 18th, Marvin Cheng sold 1,000 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $18,600.00.
Karat Packaging Stock Down 0.1 %
KRT stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $374.19 million, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.14. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Karat Packaging
Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Karat Packaging (KRT)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.