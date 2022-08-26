MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.29-$1.29 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.

MasTec Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded down $1.51 on Friday, reaching $83.75. 458,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,867. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.72. MasTec has a 52 week low of $62.64 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised MasTec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of MasTec to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in MasTec by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in MasTec by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in MasTec by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 165,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,651,000 after purchasing an additional 68,008 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in MasTec by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,372,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,985,000 after purchasing an additional 25,878 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in MasTec by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 13,283 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

