Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.15–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.00 million-$37.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.94 million. Matterport also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.50–$0.46 EPS.

Matterport Stock Performance

Shares of MTTR opened at $4.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79. Matterport has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 287.93%. The company had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Matterport will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTTR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut Matterport from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.83.

In other news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $233,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 346,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,830.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Matterport news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $233,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 346,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,830.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 74,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $374,096.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 749,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,957.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTTR. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matterport in the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Matterport by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Featured Stories

